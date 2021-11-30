Auschwitz Memorial Condemns Lara Logan Comparing Fauci to Joseph Mengele: ‘Shameful’

Mediaite

The Auschwitz Memorial rebuked Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Monday for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious diseases expert, to Auschwitz and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, calling the comparison “shameful.”

