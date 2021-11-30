Send some prayers up for Ari Lennox. The R&B singer has been arrested in Amsterdam for disturbing public order after she complained about being racially profiled. Ari Lennox Says She Faced Racism While In Amsterdam News of Dreamsville signee Ari Lennox being arrested in Amsterdam has her fans worrying about her after she posted to […]Full Article
Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam
