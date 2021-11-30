Trey Songz Is Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In Las Vegas

SOHH

Published

Trey Songz is in hot water again. The singer is reportedly under investigation for a sexual assault incident in Las Vegas. Trey Songz Involved In Another Alleged Sexual Assault Incident Trey Songz is the subject of a sexual assault allegation in Las Vegas that reportedly happened around the time of the singer’s 37th birthday on […]

