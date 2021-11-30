Rihanna Is Barbados’ National Hero

Rihanna received a high honor from her home country of Barbados on Monday night.  Just after Barbados declared its independence from British colonization, the Fenty founder was named a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Rihanna Is Now A National Hero In Barbados In a video of the ceremony, Rihanna walked up to […]

