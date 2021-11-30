Rihanna received a high honor from her home country of Barbados on Monday night. Just after Barbados declared its independence from British colonization, the Fenty founder was named a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Rihanna Is Now A National Hero In Barbados In a video of the ceremony, Rihanna walked up to […]Full Article
Rihanna Is Barbados’ National Hero
Barbados Removes Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State and Declares Rihanna a National Hero | THR News
The billionaire singer-entrepreneur becomes only the second woman to be given the honor, and 11th person in total.
Rihanna: A National Hero
On the night Barbadians celebrated their independence, they honored one of their own, superstar Rihanna.
Barbados Rejects the Queen and Becomes a Republic
