Alec Baldwin Will Do First Interview About 'Rust' Set Shooting This Week
Published
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin, set to air on Thursday.Full Article
Published
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin, set to air on Thursday.Full Article
Alec Baldwin has given his first major interview since the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust.
With investigations still ongoing into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it might have seemed to some like an..