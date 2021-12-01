WTA Suspends Tournament Play in China Amid Concern for Peng Shuai’s Safety

The Women’s Tennis Association announced the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China amid concerns about the safety of 35-year-old Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai. Early last month, Peng accused 75-year-old former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault via social media.Full Article
