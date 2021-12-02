R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan share the story of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan share the story of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Mid-Day

Published

As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years back

Full Article