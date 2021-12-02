R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan share the story of Bhopal Gas Tragedy
Published
As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years backFull Article
Published
As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years backFull Article
The Railway Men will feature four brilliant actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.