Athiya-KL Rahul get cozy at Tadap screening

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made heads turn as they walked in together for the special screening of Ahan Shetty starrer ‘Tadap’. While the photographers went on a clicking frenzy to capture the loving couple, an even more interesting picture has surfaced from inside the venue. Athiya and KL Rahul are seen getting cosy during the event. The lovebirds seem to be finally making their relationship public, going beyond secret outings and holidays.