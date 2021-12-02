Symone Sanders is leaving her post as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris after just under a year in that job.Full Article
JUST IN: Symone Sanders Leaving Post as Senior Adviser to VP Kamala Harris
