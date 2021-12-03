Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dies aged 69
Published
The US actor is best known for playing Carmine Ragusa in the 1970s-80s Laverne & Shirley TV sitcom.Full Article
Published
The US actor is best known for playing Carmine Ragusa in the 1970s-80s Laverne & Shirley TV sitcom.Full Article
US-Schauspieler Eddie Mekka ist gestorben. Er wurde 69 Jahre alt. Bekannt wurde er durch die Sitcom "Laverne & Shirley".
Eddie Mekka's Carmine was first introduced in a few episodes of "Happy Days" and later took a lead role in the "Laverne & Shirley"..