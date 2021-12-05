Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Published
Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after…Full Article
Published
Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after…Full Article
His biggest record, “Waterloo,” topped the country music chart for five weeks in 1959 and became a crossover..
Stonewall Jackson died early Saturday due to complications from vascular dementia, according to a statement from the Grand Ole..