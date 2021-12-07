Lil Wayne Pulls Gun On His Bodyguard

Lil Wayne Pulls Gun On His Bodyguard

SOHH

Published

Lil Wayne has been accused of pulling a gun on his bodyguard. Police are now looking into the incident. One of Wayne’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home. Cops told TMZ that they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and Wayne pulling out […]

Full Article