Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding preparation in full swing
Published
Final preparations are on in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara which will host the much talked-about wedding of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KaifFull Article
Published
Final preparations are on in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara which will host the much talked-about wedding of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KaifFull Article
Oh No ! Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding Rules Proving Big Trouble For Guests. Watch the full video.
ETimes has been the first to bring you updates of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding this year and now reports..