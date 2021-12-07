Samantha recalls her separation from Naga

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s split in October this year left their fans in shock. The couple has refrained from speaking about the same but recently Samantha recalled the tough phase from her life. Hinting at her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha stated that she remembered ‘crumbling and being sad’ a while ago, which referring to Sanya Malhotra’s description of a scene from ‘Pagglait’, wherein her character cries for the first time after the death of her husband.