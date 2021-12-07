Vicky-Katrina to have a five tier wedding cake

Rajasthan will be buzzing with festivity this week as it plays host to a big fat Bollywood wedding! While soon-to-be married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reached the venue with their families on Monday, guests are now making their way to Rajasthan. ETimes paparazzi spotted Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur arriving in Jaipur. Vicky-Katrina have only invited 120 guests for their wedding and these Bollywood celebrities are among the select few.