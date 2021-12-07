Drake withdraws his two Grammy nominations
Published
Canadian rap superstar Drake asked for his two Grammy nominations to be withdrawn this year and the Recording Academy has honored his request, multiple sources told AFP. Drake…Full Article
Published
Canadian rap superstar Drake asked for his two Grammy nominations to be withdrawn this year and the Recording Academy has honored his request, multiple sources told AFP. Drake…Full Article
Rapper and singer Drake has withdrawn his two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, according to US media reports.