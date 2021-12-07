Chris Cuomo's Book Pulled By Publisher After His Firing From CNN
An investigation revealed the former anchor played a bigger role in helping his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with sexual misconduct allegations.Full Article
The former CNN anchor's book 'Deep Denial' was originally scheduled for release in fall of 2022.
Harper Collins had planned to publish Chris Cuomo's book "Deep Denial" in 2022. Cuomo was fired by CNN over advising his brother,..