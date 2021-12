Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding has left their fans quite excited. They are set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family members have already reached the venue and the wedding festivities have kick started in full swing. The latest reports suggest that Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also going to mark their attendance at VicKat's wedding.