Allu Arjun’s upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is getting released simultaneously in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages along with its original version on 17th December. Now, as per the latest update from the filmmakers. The Hindi version of the film will have a famous Bollywood actor's voice for Allu Arjun’s character and it is none other than ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor Shreyas Talpade.