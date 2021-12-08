Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have announced that initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the Omicron variant. These results come as great news amid fears of a new variant running rampant as life returns to some normalcy. From the Pfizer press release: “Although two doses of the vaccine may […]Full Article
JUST IN: Pfizer Announces Omicron Variant Neutralized By Third Vaccine Booster Shot
