Suspect In Fox News Christmas Tree Arson Identified

Mediaite

The suspect alleged to have lit the Fox News Christmas tree on fire has been identified as Craig Tamanahae. Details are limited at the moment, but ABC7 reports that the 49-year-old homeless man’s last known address was in Brooklyn. News broke early Wednesday morning that the tree had been lit from inside. The news was covered […]

