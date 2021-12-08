Growing up as Macaulay Culkin's younger brother, Kieran Culkin was introduced to life in the spotlight far before starring as Succession's crass yet lovable Roman Roy.Full Article
Kieran Culkin Reveals He Was Stalked as a Child During Brother Macaulay’s Home Alone Fame
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kieran Culkin still hasn't met brother Macaulay's son!
"I can't even foresee when I'm going to meet my nephew!" Between filming commitments, moving into a new apartment and welcoming his..
ODE