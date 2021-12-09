Rust crew deny film set was 'chaotic and dangerous' after Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting
Published
Claims that the Rust film set was a "chaotic, dangerous and exploitative" workplace are false, according to a new statement.Full Article
Published
Claims that the Rust film set was a "chaotic, dangerous and exploitative" workplace are false, according to a new statement.Full Article
Alec Baldwin Says , He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’, in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting.
CBS reports that actor Alec Baldwin..
Alec Baldwin Fired Live Round , in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting, , Authorities Say.
Alec Baldwin Fired Live Round , in Fatal..