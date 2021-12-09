‘Meadows Knew’: Chris Christie Says It’s ‘Undeniable’ Trump Infected Him with Covid, Trashes Chief of Staff For Silence
Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) trashed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows while claiming it was "undeniable" that former President Donald Trump infected him with Covid-19 last year. During an interview on PBS' Firing Line with host Margaret Hoover, Christie talked about a revelation in Meadows' forthcoming memoir The Chief's Chief, which will be released next week, that