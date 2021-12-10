Lina Wertmuller, first woman to get Best Director Oscar nomination dies at 93
Published
Born in Rome, Lina Wertmuller was introduced by friends to the legendary film director Federico Fellini, who became her mentor.Full Article
Published
Born in Rome, Lina Wertmuller was introduced by friends to the legendary film director Federico Fellini, who became her mentor.Full Article
Halle Berry takes us through her iconic career, including her roles in 'Living Dolls,' 'Jungle Fever,' 'Introducing Dorothy..