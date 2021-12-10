Complaint filed against Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is facing legal trouble and his wife Deepika Padukone has also been dragged into this controversial case since she is one of the producers of this movie. A case of alleged cheating has been registered against the makers of this sports drama. According to Indiatoday.in, a UAE-based financer approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai and has filed a complaint against the makers of ’83, alleging that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested approximately Rs 16 crores.