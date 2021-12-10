Last night Kanye West and Drake came together in an epic benefit show for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles. The show was dedicated to raising awareness about prison and sentencing reform, but Kanye took a moment to serenade his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye Needs “Kimberly” To Run While performing his hit song “Runaway” Kanye […]Full Article
“Kimberly” Trends After Kanye Asks Serenades Kim At Larry Hoover Benefit
