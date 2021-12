Actor Rajinikanth who is simply known as the 'Superstar' will be celebrating his 71st birthday on December 12, 2021. He entered the film industry at the age of 25 and debuted through Balachander's movie 'Apporva Raagangal' in 1975. Here are the top best movies of Rajinikanth that were a feast to the eyes of his diehard fans!