The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 issued a resolution recommending that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. Meadows had previously been cooperating with the committee, but reversed course in December. Meadows’ attorney said the change came due to him and the […]Full Article
Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Mark Meadows Be Held in Contempt For Defying Subpoena
