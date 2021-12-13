Pics: Rajinikanth's 71st birthday bash

Rajinikanth celebrated his 71st birthday yesterday (December 12), and social media was flooded with lovely wishes for the famous Indian actor. Several hashtags around Rajinikanth were seen trending at the top on Twitter as many celebrities recalled their moments with the Superstar of cinema. Now, Rajinikanth's birthday celebration pictures are out, and here's how the actor celebrated the special day. Rajinikanth had enjoyed the day with special birthday cakes and had a lovely time with his family members. Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Visakan, grandsons Yatra Dhanush, Ved Krishna, Anirudh's father Ravichander were part of the birthday celebration.