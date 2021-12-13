One out of every 100 American seniors has died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic according to a report from The New York Times. With the U.S. death toll expected to surpass 800,000 this week, roughly three-quarters of all those who have succumbed to the virus have been 65 or older. In total, […]Full Article
One Percent of All U.S. Seniors have Died from Covid Since Beginning of Pandemic: NYT
