Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) publicly thanked President Joe Biden for his quick response to the deadly tornadoes that devastated Kentucky over the weekend. “I appreciate the Administration’s quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis,” McConnell said. “Our entire congressional delegation came together to support @GovAndyBeshear’s request. I appreciate the […]Full Article
‘Thank You POTUS’: Mitch McConnell Praises Biden For ‘Rapid’ Kentucky Disaster Response
