Travis Scott Cuts Continue With Coachella and Cacti Brand Seltzer

Travis Scott has been taking blows left and right ever since the tragic Astroworld disaster. The Houston rapper has now been cut from both Coachella and lost his Cacti beverage deal. Travis Scott’s “Cacti” Anheuser-Busch has discontinued its Travis Scott-backed hard seltzer – less than a year after it went on sale.  Travis announced he […]

