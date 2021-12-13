Billie Eilish: I Think I Would Have Died From COVID Had I Not Been Vaccinated
The singer told Howard Stern on Monday that she was sick for almost two months and still has side effects.Full Article
'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish has revealed she battled COVID-19 earlier this year and thinks she "would have died" if she wasn't..
Singer Billie Eilish joined The Howard Stern Show on Monday and detailed her months long battle with Covid-19. ‘F*ck that sh*t..