NBA Postpones Chicago Bulls Games After the Fully Vaccinated Team Suffers Covid Outbreak

The NBA announced the Chicago Bulls next two scheduled games were postponed as the fully vaccinated team continues to suffer a massive Covid outbreak.Full Article
Bulls COVID outbreak: NBA postpones Chicago's next two games with 10 players in health and safety protocols
This marks the first time games had to be postponed this season due to the ongoing pandemic
