Text Message That Hannity Sent Mark Meadows During Capitol Riot Is Totally Memory-Holed on Hannity in Interview with… Mark Meadows
Sean Hannity spoke with former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows shortly after the January 6th committee voted to recommend criminal contempt charges against Meadows. While the two did discuss the vote, neither mentioned that the committee had just revealed that the Fox News host texted Meadows during the riot. “Can he make a statement, ask people […]Full Article