New information regarding the shooting case between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has emerged. A detective has testified that Tory Lanez told Megan to dance before shooting her. New Testimony Comes Out In Megan’s 2020 Case The altercation that happened in 2020 in Hollywood Hills where Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in […]Full Article
Tory Lanez Told Megan Thee Stallion “Dance Bitch” Before Allegedly Shooting Her
The shooting in question occurred in July 2020, after the two rappers allegedly got into a heated dispute.