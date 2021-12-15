The House voted 222-208 on Tuesday night to recommend that former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress. The measure comes after Meadows, a former congreesman, refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Meadows turned over a trove documents and correspondence, […]Full Article
BREAKING: House Votes to Recommend Mark Meadows Be Charged with Criminal Contempt
