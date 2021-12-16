WATCH: Anti-Vaxx Group Arrested After Staging ‘Sit-In’ at a Cheesecake Factory

WATCH: Anti-Vaxx Group Arrested After Staging ‘Sit-In’ at a Cheesecake Factory

Mediaite

Published

A group of anti-vaccine protesters was arrested Tuesday night after attempting to stage a “sit-in″ at a Cheesecake Factory in Queens, New York.

Full Article