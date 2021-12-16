Jeff Garlin Exits 'The Goldbergs' After HR Investigation Into Misconduct
The comedian allegedly made people on set uncomfortable with unwanted touching and hugging, and inappropriate and demeaning language.Full Article
Jeff Garlin has exited hit comedy The Goldbergs following an HR investigation into multiple misconduct allegations.
Jeff Garlin has left The Goldbergs. The 59-year-old actor who plays Murray Goldberg on the long-running ABC show has exited the..