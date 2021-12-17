Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a massy entertainer custom-made for Allu Arjun’s fans, which takes a different turn with Fahadh Faasil’s entry. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Director: Sukumar Cast: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Allu Arjun and Rashmiki Mandanna’s latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, Part 1 is a complete set of short stories, novels, comedy, crowd scenes and good directing. Sukumar was in proper harmony with the background and tone of the film. Allu Arjun clearly supports the entire film with her acting and dialogue. His transformation into his role is undoubtedly commendable, and his efforts are paying off in the film. The film has […]



Pushpa The Rise Review: Allu Arjun & Rashmiki Mandanna’s films are mass artists.