Fans Cringe at Joe Buck’s Bizarre Comment About the Weather After Player Gets Stretchered Off the Field: ‘Joe Rogan School of Medicine’
Joe Buck has piled up highlights during his iconic announcing career, but his bizarre attempt at explaining the frightening head injury suffered by Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. won’t go into the broadcasting Hall-of-Fame. During the first quarter of Thursday Night Football’s matchup between Los Angeles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Parham […]Full Article