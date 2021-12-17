Leonard Hubbard, the longtime bassist for the group The Roots, has passed. He was 62. Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Dies At 62 After battling cancer for a while, the bassist for The Roots, Leonard Hubbard, has passed away. The bassist had been with The Roots from 1992 until 2007 when he departed to fight myeloma. The […]Full Article
The Roots Musician Leonard Hubbard Has Passed
