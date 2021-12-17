The Roots Musician Leonard Hubbard Has Passed

The Roots Musician Leonard Hubbard Has Passed

SOHH

Published

Leonard Hubbard, the longtime bassist for the group The Roots, has passed. He was 62. Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Dies At 62 After battling cancer for a while, the bassist for The Roots, Leonard Hubbard, has passed away. The bassist had been with The Roots from 1992 until 2007 when he departed to fight myeloma. The […]

