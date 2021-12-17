Rick Perry Reportedly Texted Mark Meadows a Radical and Misspelled Scheme to Keep Trump in Office: ‘HERE’s an AGRESSIVE STRATEGY’
Published
As votes were still being counted in many states just one day after the 2020 election, energy secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry reportedly suggested that Republican legislatures ignore possible victories for Joe Biden in their states. CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Friday that sources told the network that the text, which had already […]Full Article