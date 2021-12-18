New Music Friday: Roddy Rich, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Bobby Shmurda And More!

New Music Friday: Roddy Rich, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Bobby Shmurda And More!

SOHH

Published

This is the last major music drop of 2021 and your favorite rappers did not come to disappoint. New albums are out from Chief Keef, Roddy Rich, Gucci Mane and more. Roddy Rich Finally Dropped Roddy Rich finally released his highly anticipated sophomore album “Live Life Fast”. This is the Compton rapper’s last music release […]

Full Article