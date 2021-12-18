Charlamagne Tha God Angers V.P. Kamala Harris After Questioning Joe Biden’s Presidency
Published
The heated exchange occurred on Comedy Central’s 'Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God'.Full Article
Published
The heated exchange occurred on Comedy Central’s 'Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God'.Full Article
Cohosts of Monday’s edition of The Five reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Charlamagne tha God on Friday..
Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked by Charlamagne tha God whether he or Sen...