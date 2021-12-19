Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts of ‘Yellow People’ and Other Minorities at Turning Point Rally: ‘The Left Calls This a White Supremacist Party’
Published
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) highlighted the presence of “yellow people” and other people of color at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” rally on Sunday. “When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?” Greene said. “So I’m walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown […]Full Article