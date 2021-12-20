Horoscope for Monday, 12/20/21 by Christopher Renstrom



ARIES.  (March 20 - April 18):  The reason it's so easy to let bygones be bygones is because you don't hold grudges.  You like a good fight, but you're not into sour grapes. 

