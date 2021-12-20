Kanye West Buys Thousands of Toys For Chicago Kids

Kanye West Buys Thousands of Toys For Chicago Kids

SOHH

Published

Kanye West is spreading some holiday cheer by reaching into his pockets. The rapper reportedly purchased nearly all 4,000 toys for a toy drive in Chicago. Kanye West Buys All The Gifts Needed For Englewood Toy Drive Native Chicagoan Kanye West is giving back to his community this holiday season. According to a local official, […]

Full Article