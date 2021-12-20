Fanone, 43, made numerous media appearances such as on CNN and MSNBC in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack to express his feelings about that day.Full Article
CNN Hires Jan. 6 Police Officer Michael Fanone as a Contributor
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Michael Fanone, the DC Police officer beaten by Capitol rioters, resigned and is joining CNN as a commentator
Fanone spoke extensively about being attacked by rioters on January 6. He said the publicity seemed to turn some colleagues against..
Business Insider